There are no good ways to address the problem that a cabinet minister is accused of rape. The least worst option is for the man concerned to step aside and allow an investigation to proceed.

Note: this article discusses suicide and sexual assault.

There are no good ways out of the situation Australian federal politics, and the political class, now find itself in. Only bad ones, and less bad ones.

A cabinet minister is accused of rape in 1988, by a woman who took her own life last year, ending decades of misery and illness. The relevant documents have been known to some media outlets for differing periods of time, but they became known more widely when they were sent to a number of political figures and the Australian Federal Police (AFP).