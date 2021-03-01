Note: This story discusses sexual assault.
If feels like Australia is on the precipice of something huge. Anger against our elected officials is reaching boiling point.
For years our government has been accused of perpetuating a culture of sexual violence. Officials have allowed predators and bullies to stalk the halls of parliament, getting promotion after promotion while their victims are forced out of their positions.
