In the battle of the reality shows, over the weekend Married at First Sight pulled in almost as many viewers as The Amazing Race and Holey Moley combined.

The first Sunday night for this year's Married at First Sight pulled in 1.20 million people nationally. Seven’s Holey Moley Celebrities only managed 679,000. Tonight it's Holey Moley Junior. What next? Holey Moley Animals, hosted by W.C. Fields?

The upshot is that Nine has won the week already -- Seven was a distant second last night, after daylight and the ABC beat Ten into third in total people and the main channels as the audience for The Amazing Race Australia softened to 620,000. After a while it feels all so predictable like it did on Seven.

In breakfast and morning shows it was: Insiders, 603,000; Weekend Sunrise, 377,000; Landline, 318,000; Weekend Today, 252,000; Offsiders, 206,000.