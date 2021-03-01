Note: this article discusses suicide and sexual assault.
As matters stand today, the prime minister has, among the 16 male members of his cabinet, a senior minister who is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in 1988. I’ll put this upfront: The victim was my client, and I know who the minister is. My commentary is based purely on what’s on the public record.
The question confronting Morrison, his cabinet ministers, his outer ministry and his entire government is politically explosive but ethically straightforward. What should they do?
As a legal fact, it is theoretically possible for a criminal rape prosecution to proceed despite the alleged victim having died. As a reality, that won’t happen. The evidentiary burden on the prosecution and the legal protections afforded the alleged perpetrator cannot be bridged.
The coronial inquest into the victim’s tragic death is unlikely to address (and cannot resolve) her allegation of rape. Its purpose is to determine the cause of her death.
In simple terms, there is no ordinary legal process which is going to move forward the case.
That leaves a situation which is untenable: a senior cabinet minister under the cloud of an untested allegation of extreme gravity.
The political consequence is paralysis; the government won’t be able to effectively function because the integrity of almost its entire front bench is in question. There is no possibility of clear air.
Political calculation may continue to determine what Morrison and his colleagues do (as it consistently has in relation to Brittany Higgins’ alleged rape). However, it is not too late for them, collectively or individually, to consider what would be the right thing to do.
The first obvious step is for the minister who is the subject of the allegation to come forward, identify himself and make a public statement. He should also step down — or be stepped down — while the matter is formally addressed.
Secondly, the prime minister should institute an independent inquiry into the matter, to fully investigate the allegation and its surrounding circumstances, and determine on the civil standard of proof what happened. This is similar to what the High Court did in response to the allegations against Justice Dyson Heydon.
Given the seriousness of the allegation and the potential consequences, such an inquiry needs to have real substance. A judicial inquiry may be most appropriate, with powers to compel witnesses and take evidence on oath. It should not be internal, secret or capable of being buried. In fairness to everyone, it must be beyond suspicion.
It is of course not optimal that there will never be a determination of criminal guilt in this case, from the perspective of the victim, the accused, and the public. The unavailability of that resolution, however, forces us to make do with the remaining available tools.
What if the cabinet minister remains silent? Then the prime minister must step up and make the identification himself.
What if he doesn’t, and refuses to institute an inquiry at all, relying instead on the presumption of innocence as a sufficient justification for doing nothing?
That scenario would be untenable, I would hope, for the other members of the cabinet. How could they continue, their own reputations smeared, and one of their colleagues carrying on with the allegation left hanging? They should resign their commissions.
The same cascading collision of corporate and individual responsibility rolls all the way to the bottom of the government. It is ultimately a personal question of integrity and ethics: with what standard of unaccountability are you prepared to be associated?
It’s one thing to sit in cabinet, the ministry, or the party room with colleagues who have no apparent compunction about using public money for partisan gain. It is quite another to sit next to a man who is accused of raping a schoolgirl but won’t stand up and face up.
If this were rugby league, the player would have been stood down by now. That is because the integrity of the “game” is paramount, taking precedence over the rights of the accused. Can we seriously tolerate a lower standard in government than in sport?
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault or violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au.
For anyone seeking help, Lifeline is on 13 11 14 and Beyond Blue is 1300 22 4636
Inoculate yourself against the spin
Get Crikey for just $1 a week and protect yourself against news that goes viral.
If you haven’t joined us yet, subscribe today to get your first 12 weeks for $12 and get the journalism you need to navigate the spin.
Peter Fray
Editor-in-chief of Crikey
Leave a comment
Bradley writes with knowledge of the name of the alleged offender. He suggests a strategy for the PM to follow. I do not know the name of the offender, and in that context, wonder if the PM might be the offender – in which case it’s very unlikely that he will adopt the suggestions Bradley makes. This, incidentally, gets to the nub of the issue: in information darkness, all 16 male members of the Cabinet are suspects – even the PM.
PM is unlikely – I would be very surprised if it were him, given that the letter was sent to him and that it asked him (and the other recipients) to act. One of them was in relevant places at the time the victim-survivor met him and when the offence was allegedly committed. And he has been notably media-shy in the past fortnight, despite holding a position that would make him an appropriate person to comment on these matters on behalf of the government.
Greenwitch – Your 3rd sentence nails it, and him.
It’s not difficult to find out who it is. Media won’t name, but back forums are all over it.
Sad that apparently the female members of Cabinet seem happy to keep working with him.
Well for that matter that they are happy to work with all the men in the cabinet who choose to protect the alleged perpetrator, rather that force him into the open.
Good point. Regret casual sexism on my part. I should have asked Jenny.
The women in cabinet must feel uncomfortable, you would think. But then power corrupts doesn’t it?
My thoughts also, WillyLupin.
Morrison is guided by Christian values.
The values of the Attorney General?
Your idea of an inquiry has real problems. Sure, the High Court commissioned an inquiry into Dyson Heydon, but there’s a crucial difference. In that case, all the complainants, as well as Heydon, were still around and able to participate. Heydon chose not to, but that was his choice to make.
In this case, the victim is dead. The central part of her complaint can never be tested, and the rest of the facts you’ve referred to are of little if any relevance, except to paint an unlikeable picture of a man whom the persons who’ve stated those facts now don’t like. In the current climate of “always believe the victim”, the Minister wouldn’t stand a chance, and if by any chance the inquiry found that the allegations were unlikely to be true, the inevitable response would be that the inquiry was rigged.
I agree he should identify himself. I agree he should make a statement. But no inquiry.
Yes, the victim is dead, which is terrible and makes matters a lot more difficult. But if the death of the victim is sufficient to rule out any useful investigation, I wonder why anyone investigates a murder.
I’m a bit slow I know but, what’s the difference ( apart from the obvious) between Heydon “not participating” and a deceaced complainant in an enquiry?
Heydon wasn’t the victim.
It’s worth noting, as reported by Maiden yesterday, that the alleged victim had provided sufficient evidence to the SA police (she went to them, as well) that she’d ‘recorded’ them (dunno how) suggesting it was likely sufficient to go to trial.
Very astute analysis.
The parliament is paralysed and compromised. The role of a leader is to be willing to make hard decisions. Scott Morrison must stand the minister down or insist on his ‘voluntarily’ stepping aside. His remaining in the cabinet is intolerable and unworkable.
Normal legal proceedings are not available. Anything less means that the alleged perpetrator cannot be legally convicted, though his reputation is already destroyed.
To make it easy on himself, he should resign from parliament and slink off to lick his wounds and reflect on the meaning of the word ‘justice’
Agreed 100%, chances of something along those lines happening are much closer to 0%.
Morrison and the escaped criminal will try to bluff it out, and the the pressure will continue to mount for someone to name and shame him.
I feel that there will no admission of guilt after all why would he admit to the rape of a minor with the attendant personal consequences.Much better for him to remain silent.
Better for whom?
“His remaining in the cabinet is intolerable and unworkable.”
Every male in the cabinet, PM included, is tainted by suspicion until the perpetrator is known.
“The victim was my client, and I know who the minister is. My commentary is based purely on what’s on the public record…’
You. Have. Got. To. Be. Kidding. Seriously, Crikey? You’re OK with this deeply self-serving, profoundly red-flaggable authorial bilge, Editor Peter Fray???
(Friendly Jordie? Care to comment?)
Man, I thought the Pell-driven meeja-salem pack mob hysteria was prejudicially insane enough. But that was clearly just a taster.
Wow. Just…wow.
What is your problem?
As Lindy Chamberlain justly & rightfully could say ” Maaaate ,life as you know it ,is over “…But you have your AussieOzzieOstrich option of sticking your head right up the backside of your sandbagging..
I agree entirely with you here Jack (climate matters less so). The moral fiber of the country has imploded since (as a kid) something like half a century.
The PM received a letter from the AFP and, apparently, the content of that letter is being ignored by Cky. Funny ha ha!
Lastly, for anyone, there is a burden of proof in criminal trials AND for good and historical reasons.
Ah yes, the tired old canard of insisting the standard of proof in a criminal trial be applied to everything as though it is a universal principle. The good and historical reasons you mention are of course reasons applicable to criminal trials. To other questions, not so much.
Minus 34…that must be a record hating’. 34 flaming pitchforks!!! String him up! 🙂
Look, if y’all can’t see what the ‘problem’ with this is all by yourselves, nothing I can ever say will help. So please just politely step around me – as politely as a mob can, anyway – and be on your way. I’m no threat, but I’m not budging, either.
Fools, though.
Interpreting even the most mild dissent from your point of view as a ‘mob’ with ‘flaming pitchforks’ suggests you might benefit from a nice cup of tea and a lie down in a dark room. As does the general incoherence of your first post on this thread. But whatever.
As I said, nothing I can say will make you see the problem I see, Sinking: that the second this minister is outed, his perceived guilt, already long bedded in by the mob as beyond all further debate, will attach itself to him, forever. As it has Pell,
To you it’s not a problem, because you’ve already decided that whoever he is, he is guilty. (If he wasn’t guilty there’d BE no witch-hunt, no mob, no story – right?) The accusation is itself the guilty verdict, now. The process is the punishment. The specific individual crime is the collective criminal ill, and vice versa.
It’s a very seductive, and comforting, and especially vicious kind of justice. Because it always goes after the most powerless the most, most of whom don’t recognise its viciousness until it knocks on their door.
Yep, I’m reasonably sure that you have the lead now Jack. I can’t imagine what I’m going to have to do to recover it.
On the other hand, pity about the neighborhood, there are the public displays of electoral comprehension that would be invidious for a better read audience.
One thing that really ought to be acknowledged is that the standard of evidence that is required for criminal law is letting those who are victimised by rapists and paedophiles down. When those who are raped, either as adults or children, can’t get a fair hearing for the crimes, surely you see why people are justifiably outraged at a system that keeps perpetrators free and denies victims justice.
Yes, there are good reasons for why the standard of proof in a court of law is what it is. But we have to acknowledge the consequences of that – rapists walk free, paedophiles get Vatican protection, orginisations care more about the fallout than the fact of the crime committed.
These crimes are greatly underreported. Those that are reported rarely get punished. As a society that supposedly cares about law and order, this poses a challenge to its operation because the system is failing victims and protecting rapists.
OK chuck em into lakes. The greater fear is convicting the innocent. Read Plato on the point.
All of that is true enough, Kel. But we humans (and our human societies) are smart enough to walk and chew gum at the same time.
Just because we’re angry that Rome/the ass of The Law protected/s a lot of pedophiles for decades (centuries) doesn’t compel us to express that anger by trumping up a ludicrously preposterous charge that Pell was one, too.
And just because Michael Bradley makes a good (and high profile) living pushing the reform boundaries of the current way we try he said/she said alleged sexual crimes/injustices – usually with honorable motives but not always with honorable outcomes – doesn’t compel Crikey’s editor to indulge it. (Peter Fray of all people should have a grasp of the problematic fraughtness of trial by media innuendo.)
Everyone loves legal eagle and meeja tiger vigilantism. All the more when it’s combined as one. Until they or their loved ones get on the wrong end of it. We know that cabinet minister will never face trial and even if he does and even if he’s guilty he’ll get off.
But the next indigenous drink verballed by the plods won’t. Get it? The only victims of mobs are the weak and the vulnerable.
Fools. Mobs are always made of fools.