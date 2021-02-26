There are dysfunctional electoral offices all over the country where people young and old are at the mercy of very powerful elected representatives.

(Image: Unsplash/Michael)

This article was written by a former political staffer who worked for her local MP for 18 months. She joined the team as a way of serving her community but ended up shocked and disappointed by the experience.

This is the third part in a series. Read other insiders' views on ministerial mismanagement and abuse here and here.

As a survivor of sexual assault I am regularly "triggered" by stories like those of brave Brittany Higgins, but this past week I have found myself yelling at the television whenever the "rape in Parliament House" story is mentioned for a very different reason.