A weird thing is suddenly happening in the Australian economy. We are going back in time, reversing a major trend of the last century.
One way to see it is to look at the results of a company called National Storage.
National Storage owns cabinets which it leases to people who have more stuff than places to put it. It's a listed company and it posted its results to the ASX on Tuesday. They were good. No JobKeeper was sought and none given, as profits soared and storage boxes filled up.
