Another day, another string of companies on JobKeeper life support reporting they are in rude financial health.
Yesterday we kicked off the corporate welfare awards with a round of prizes for some of the most dubious JobKeeper recipients -- billionaires, investment bankers and large companies handing out big dividends to shareholders with one hand while taking from the taxpayer with the other.
