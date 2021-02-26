Crikey's corporate welfare awards continue. Which companies managed to turn JobKeeper into shareholder cash — and who has had a crisis of conscience?

Another day, another string of companies on JobKeeper life support reporting they are in rude financial health.

Yesterday we kicked off the corporate welfare awards with a round of prizes for some of the most dubious JobKeeper recipients -- billionaires, investment bankers and large companies handing out big dividends to shareholders with one hand while taking from the taxpayer with the other.