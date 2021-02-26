When it comes to educating the youth of oppressed groups, do leaders have an obligation to lie?

(Image: Duke University Archives)

In Both Sides Now, author and ethicist Leslie Cannold presents two sides of an argument. Then it’s over to you: what do you think is true, and what do you think Cannold really believes?

Yes case: How can the next generation be warned when it's unclear which of the many hard-learned lessons actually need to be passed on? No case: Hiding the truth will be harmful in the long-run -- young people need to be prepared for the reality of the world.