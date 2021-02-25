Labor fails the meme test yet again — plus more tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

(Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

Crossing the ALPs Continuing the Labor Party's slightly baffling approach to social media comes this oddity from the ALP Facebook page:

Taking a still from absurdist sketch comedy trio Aunty Donna's newish Netflix show Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun, it uses dancing barbers to represent various Scott Morrison stunts (say, him building a chicken coop) and advises us not to be distracted from the cover-ups and rorts at the heart of his government.

Honestly, there's no way to describe it that doesn't sound utterly bizarre. It doesn't make a lick of sense as a joke, nor a reference, and -- as amusing as they are -- we're not exactly sure Aunty Donna represents the universal touchstone that the average voter immediately gets on board with.