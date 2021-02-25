The Morrison government has 'wilfully obstructed access' to crucial information.

Senator Katy Gallagher chairs the Senate select committee on COVID-19 (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Well, Crikey called it. We warned the national cabinet was a bad idea because its rules, processes and information are shrouded in secrecy.

In its second interim report, the select committee on COVID-19 has slammed the Morrison government and the national cabinet for not providing crucial information about the pandemic and hindering the committee’s ability to do what it’s supposed to do: scrutinise the government’s response to the pandemic.

Wartime concept

This is the second time in history the national cabinet has formed, made up of state and territory premiers and chief ministers. The first time was during World War II, although then it consisted only of federal MPs.