The latest power-grab by the Myanmar military — one of the world's most secretive armed forces — has confused many observers inside and outside the country.

Protesters in the Myanmar capital of Yangon (Image: SOPA/Sipa USA/Theint Mon Soe)

Myanmar’s remarkable campaign of civil disobedience continues to escalate, with mass street protests and a general strike across the country this week in the wake of the military's February 1 coup.

But few are expecting any civilian uprising to succeed in the face of a pervasive military, known as the Tatmadaw, which has proven unable to cede power despite a program of reform.

Arrests have continued and troops have moved into the country’s main cities, with occasional reports of violence. The military has warned of potential "loss of life" if the marches continue.