If Australia continues to fetishise an idea of work that no longer exists, workers will continue to hurt.

(Image: AAP/Dan Peled)

Though it is a miserable, insufficient, and manifestly inadequate amount of money, the $50 a fortnight rise in the JobSeeker payment will make a difference to a lot of people's lives.

It's a fuller grocery basket; an Uber or, hell, myki/Opal ride you can afford when you have to get somewhere; a pair of pants when the arse has come out of the ones you're wearing.

But it's a measure of how appallingly low the existing payment is that the new rise represents these things.