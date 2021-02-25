Though it is a miserable, insufficient, and manifestly inadequate amount of money, the $50 a fortnight rise in the JobSeeker payment will make a difference to a lot of people's lives.
It's a fuller grocery basket; an Uber or, hell, myki/Opal ride you can afford when you have to get somewhere; a pair of pants when the arse has come out of the ones you're wearing.
But it's a measure of how appallingly low the existing payment is that the new rise represents these things.
