It's way past time for the federal government to name and shame the rorters of this $100 billion scheme.

Labor MP Andrew Leigh (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Given that the federal government can seemingly print money with gay abandon at the moment, it probably doesn’t really matter that the $100 billion JobKeeper program has been massively rorted.

But surely the fiscal responsibility and law and order instincts of a Coalition government would mean widespread prosecution of rorters and enthusiastic campaigning to minimise participation in the scheme.

Alas, with a program that involves taxpayers directly funding employers of all sizes, the party of the bosses has gone weak at the knees, particularly when compared with how they normally treat employees or direct welfare recipients.