The doctor who gave two elderly people incorrect doses of the COVID-19 vaccine was recruited by Healthcare Australia. Its reputation isn't too healthy.

(Image: AP/Esteban Felix)

The doctor who gave two elderly patients up to four times the correct dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Holy Spirit nursing home in Carseldine, Brisbane, hadn’t completed the required vaccination training.

The doctor was recruited by specialist workforce recruitment agency Healthcare Australia, which the federal government has given the job of recruiting and supplying the extra vaccination workforce.

It’s a huge error to happen just a week into Australia’s vaccination rollout -- but it's not the first mistake made by Healthcare Australia during the pandemic.