Invasion of privacy? Crikey has long been concerned with our personal data's security under the various forms of surveillance (however justifiable) we've submitted to in aid of controlling and monitoring the spread of COVID-19.
A tipster tells us of a potentially worrying development with the Service NSW app:
I was told by my wife that one of her team (in a state govt agency not related to the app at all) was curious if he could use the data for aggregated analysis. Privacy statements say no, but he found much of the data accessible in the interagency data repository. He was able to see point-to-point data for individuals as he checked in at different addresses. In the multi-storey govt building in Parramatta he could see who had checked into each floor.
