Recent jumps in follower numbers for neo-Nazi groups online raises serious concern about the spread of hateful ideology.

Far-right organisations attend more and more protests (Image: AAP/Dan Peled)

Far-right channels promoting white supremacy, anti-Semitism and other forms of bigotry on a popular encrypted messaging platform are seeing a steady growth in followers.

The news comes after recent warnings by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres that far-right extremism should be considered a transnational threat.

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) has also warned of an increase in right-wing extremist activity in recent years and an Australia Day outing at the Grampians by members of the National Socialist Network was a stark reminder that groups advocating anti-Semitism and theories of Aryan supremacy promoted by Adolf Hitler still exist.