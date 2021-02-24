After all the controversy, it seems likely that the end result of the news media bargaining code is a law that will never be used.

(Image: AP/Richard Drew via AAP)

The late amendments to the media bargaining code can be read in different ways, but should be interpreted with an eye on the reason they emerged at all: to persuade Facebook to give the boomers back their free news.

Since Facebook has said yes, it will, we can be sure that a deal has been done which isn’t necessarily what you’d discern from reading the amended law.

The key amendments change the rules around both designation of digital platforms by the treasurer (which is what makes them subject to the code), and the ways in which a designated platform will be permissibly able to discriminate between news providers in how it ranks and displays their links and content.