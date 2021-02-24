Facebook's ban could cripple hyper-local media publications — and it's far from the only challenge they face.

Carol Altmann (right), publisher of The Terrier (Image: Supplied)

As we know, Facebook last week took aim at the big players in the Australian media and ended up wounding dozens of little ones. My news website, The Terrier, based in Warrnambool in regional Victoria, was hit right in the bum by the shrapnel.

Bang! The Terrier was wiped off Facebook overnight and the 5300-plus followers I have so diligently built up these past three years evaporated.

I quickly started a "Terrier florist” page on Facebook, just to maintain some oxygen. I'm not pushing up the daisies just yet -- and besides Facebook has now seen the error of its ways. We're back.