The Morrison government has managed to make Australia's unemployment payments, already one of the lowest in the OECD, even worse.
A new hotline will allow employers to dob in jobseekers who turn down a role. Social Services Minister Anne Ruston once again used the dole bludger argument, saying both the hotline and the new rate -- an increase of just $3.57 a day from pre-pandemic levels -- will incentivise people to find work.
Advocacy groups have raised concerns dodgy employers will leverage their newfound power against unemployed people, forcing them into dangerous situations and unsuitable work.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.