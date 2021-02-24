A new hotline opens the gates for dodgy and/or sleazy employers to coerce vulnerable jobseekers into taking totally unsuitable positions.

(Image: Mitchell Squire/Private Media)

The Morrison government has managed to make Australia's unemployment payments, already one of the lowest in the OECD, even worse.

A new hotline will allow employers to dob in jobseekers who turn down a role. Social Services Minister Anne Ruston once again used the dole bludger argument, saying both the hotline and the new rate -- an increase of just $3.57 a day from pre-pandemic levels -- will incentivise people to find work.

Advocacy groups have raised concerns dodgy employers will leverage their newfound power against unemployed people, forcing them into dangerous situations and unsuitable work.