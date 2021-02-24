Alarm bells are going off in newsrooms around the country: the anti-vaccination movement is swelling, and not just among the rabid right.

Waleed Aly on The Project (Image: Supplied)

The timing of Craig Kelly’s departure is not just a political problem. It's part of a wider growing concern about the danger of the anti-vaccination movement, particularly within media circles.

It's a threat for all sides of the media, from the obvious right-wing extremists to the loony left and now even the moderates in the middle.

Already we are seeing uncharacteristically swift action to shut down debate, as witnessed on Ten’s The Project last night. Host and leftie darling Waleed Aly was in the midst of a heated debate with panellist Rachel Corbett over the handling of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout when he was cut off by producers in the middle of the discussion.