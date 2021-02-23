With the prime minister busy getting jabbed, fighting Facebook and sending congratulatory videos to sports commentators, Madonna King has stepped in to write the speech he needs to give to the young women of Australia.
I was wrong. Let me say that again to Brittany Higgins and anyone else who has listened to me make public statements about this sordid stain on my government’s history. I. Was. Wrong.
Brittany Higgins’ bravery and courage needs to be acknowledged and acted on. To the other young woman, too frightened or not wanting to share their names and identities with the nation, I understand.
