The federal government is expected to increase the JobSeeker rate today by $50 a fortnight in exchange for tougher mutual obligation requirements.
Recipients are currently receiving a $150 coronavirus supplement per fortnight, which will end next month. Under the new deal, single people on the dole will get $615.70 a fortnight.
Recipients have been campaigning for the full $550 coronavirus supplement to be reinstated and made permanent, as part of the #80aDay campaign by the Australian Unemployed Workers Union.
