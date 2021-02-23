Striping away welfare means that jobseekers will accept substandard work conditions — which is good for small business owners but bad for the economy in the long run.

People queue outside the Centrelink office in Southport on the Gold Coast (Image: AAP/Dan Peled)

The federal government is expected to increase the JobSeeker rate today by $50 a fortnight in exchange for tougher mutual obligation requirements.

Recipients are currently receiving a $150 coronavirus supplement per fortnight, which will end next month. Under the new deal, single people on the dole will get $615.70 a fortnight.

Recipients have been campaigning for the full $550 coronavirus supplement to be reinstated and made permanent, as part of the #80aDay campaign by the Australian Unemployed Workers Union.