Craig Kelly has quit the Liberal Party. Let us remember how he came to us in the first place.

(Image: Tom Red/Private Media)

In his decade as a Liberal MP, the member for Hughes has dialled up the crazy and emerged as parliament's leading proponent of conspiracy theories on climate change and COVID-19.

And through all of it he's had the backing of the party, survived two successive preselection challenges, been supported by two prime ministers, and watched as the good people of the Sutherland Shire returned him with comfortable majorities.

How has Kelly been able to post through it all and remain a Liberal MP for so long?