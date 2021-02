As Crown stares down the barrel of a royal commission, let's take a look at what we already know.

Helen Coonan and James Packer (Images: AAP)

After years of accusations of money laundering and criminal activity, Crown will be the subject of a royal commission.

The investigation, announced by Victorian Premier Dan Andrews, threatens to expose the casino giant’s darkest secrets.

But in the wash-up from the NSW Bergin inquiry it’s easy to forget exactly what the company has been accused of.