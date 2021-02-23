The Victorian government is finally looking into Crown's conduct in the state. Here's what royal commissioner Ray Finkelstein must do.

Former Federal Court judge Ray Finkelstein in 2013 (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Former Federal Court judge Ray Finkelstein, who has been commissioned to run a rapid fire royal commission into Crown Resorts, has been a favourite of senior Victorian Labor figures since retiring from the bench in 2011.

In 2014, he gave legal advice that the Liberal Napthine government’s rushed East West Link toll road contracts weren’t enforceable.

This allowed then-opposition leader Daniel Andrews to go to that year's election promising to tear up the contract without consequences -- which didn’t prove accurate in the end as more than $1 billion in compensation was eventually paid.