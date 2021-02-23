Crown changed Melbourne fundamentally. The upcoming royal commission may be a chance to move on.

Finally! It's happened! After decades in which the standard metaphor for the bleeding obvious has been the scene in Casablanca where Captain Renault closes down Rick's because, "I am shocked, shocked to find there is gambling going on here!" -- well, it can actually be applied to gambling!

Now, following the Andrews government's belated, grudging, toddler-on-the pavement-tantrum agreement to yet another Finkelstein inquiry, is its "shocked, shocked" moment.

That great black glittering toad Crown, squatting at one end of Melbourne, sucking in money, worthy of concern? Shocked, shocked.