Scott Morrison is likely to be pleased that, while Craig Kelly's move to the crossbench will make legislating more difficult, he will no longer have to answer for the backbencher's otiose pronouncements.

(Image: Tom Red/Private Media)

Facing a preselection loss in his seat of Hughes, and becoming ever more embarrassing even by the standards of the Morrison government, climate denialist and COVID misinformation spreader Craig Kelly has moved to the crossbench and thus relieved Scott Morrison of a continuing political problem.

Kelly has been a controversy magnet that even the brazen Morrison has found difficult to ignore. His promotion of COVID quackery led to -- eventually -- an attempted prime ministerial rebuke in the last sitting of parliament.

That failed to rein him in: Kelly ignored Morrison and went right back to Facebook to continue to advocate for discredited COVID treatments such as ivermectin, until the social media platform suspended his account. Revelations that Kelly's long-time staffer Frank Zumbo was under investigation for harassment of Kelly's female staff and had been the subject of a provisional apprehended violence order emerged last week as the government roiled from its mishandling of the Brittany Higgins' scandal.