No one tells us what to publish, say News Corp bosses. Just eight great minds all thinking alike.

(Image: Kevin Rudd/Twitter)

News Corp is a monopoly which runs “campaigns of character assassination” and leaves politicians across the country frightened. So said former prime minister Kevin Rudd to a Senate inquiry into media diversity on Friday.

On Saturday News Corp went and proved him right: eight papers across the country ran almost word for word pieces attacking his Senate appearance.

"The media diversity challenge is different in every one of these cities, and yet they all received the identical 'Rudd is wrong' article," Rudd told Crikey.