It's always been difficult to make money in media, but the internet has made it harder still. With no clear solution, it's no wonder the news itself is so often the story.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Media drama is a bit of a perennial thing. Fights over ABC funding and content, Kevin Rudd’s campaign against News Corp, The Daily Mail stealing content, and now Facebook's pull out of news.

All of it seems to go on forever. But why is this? And why haven't we found a solution that solves the media’s issues once and for all?

The answer to both questions is that it's partly about power. The pen is mighty -- people fight over who gets to hold it. But there’s another undercurrent, one about media economics. And when you understand this, the patterns in media drama become much clearer.