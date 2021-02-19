Q+A doesn't seem to have any answers about why people are leaving it in droves, but the tennis sure can draw them in.

Q+A on the ABC was down to 428,000 nationally last night after the Back Roads lead-in rose to 787,000 at 8pm. That was a drop of 359,000 people -- up from 276,000 people last week. Not a good look. Again.

Gogglebox Australia returned to Ten for the first time this year -- 711,000 nationally but didn’t make the national top 10.

Nine edged home with the night session of the tennis averaging 740,000 as The Joker qualified for his ninth Australian Open final by beating unseeded Aslan Karatsev. It was a straight-sets bashing, just as Naomi Osaka whacked the 23-slam winner Serena Williams in straight sets and very easily. Tennis can be very brutal at the top -- especially for newbies and those on the way down.