John Pilger recently criticised Australia's 'COVID scaremongering in a pandemic-free society'. Did he have a point?

(Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

In Both Sides Now, author and ethicist Leslie Cannold presents two sides of an argument. Then it’s over to you: what do you think is true, and what do you think Cannold really believes?

Today: journalist John Pilger recently tweeted his frustration at the lack of attention being paid to Julian Assange, and in doing so criticised Australia's "COVID scaremongering in a pandemic-free society".

Was he right? Does success at controlling the pandemic mean you're not really having one?