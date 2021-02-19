In Both Sides Now, author and ethicist Leslie Cannold presents two sides of an argument. Then it’s over to you: what do you think is true, and what do you think Cannold really believes?
Today: journalist John Pilger recently tweeted his frustration at the lack of attention being paid to Julian Assange, and in doing so criticised Australia's "COVID scaremongering in a pandemic-free society".
Was he right? Does success at controlling the pandemic mean you're not really having one?
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.