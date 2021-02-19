A global behemoth brought to heel, or the pathetic Morrison government protecting media monopoly against free circulation? Take your pick.

(Image: Gorkie/Private Media)

The great critic Kenneth Tynan once wrote a review of Samuel Beckett in the form of a Beckett play parody. On a stage a critic strides back and forth between two wastepaper baskets, pulling out failed and crumpled drafts of a review from each and reading them. Each time, he cackles.

There can be no other reaction from the left to the Facebook-Australian government-News Corp stoush.

At last, a global behemoth wielding monopoly power has been brought to heel! Ah ha ha ha! Crumple, pace pace pace. The pathetic Morrison government protecting media monopoly against free circulation! Ah ha ha! Crumple. Back and forth, unable to know who to hate more.