After more than two years of trying, Christian Porter has finally managed to kill the Family Court.
In a week bookended by allegations of rape committed in Parliament House and the anniversary of the murder of Hannah Clarke and her three children, a bill to merge the court with the Federal Circuit Court passed the Senate -- despite fears it could expose more vulnerable people to family violence.
Rarely has a bill been so vigorously opposed by every relevant expert or stakeholder. On one side, there’s a carousel of lawyers, academics, former judges and family violence advocates who say it will rob the court of family law specialists and fail victims. On the other side there’s Attorney-General Porter. And Pauline Hanson.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.