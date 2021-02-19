The attorney-general took absolutely no notice of pretty much every expert in the country. But he did listen to Pauline Hanson.

(Image: AAP)

After more than two years of trying, Christian Porter has finally managed to kill the Family Court.

In a week bookended by allegations of rape committed in Parliament House and the anniversary of the murder of Hannah Clarke and her three children, a bill to merge the court with the Federal Circuit Court passed the Senate -- despite fears it could expose more vulnerable people to family violence.

Rarely has a bill been so vigorously opposed by every relevant expert or stakeholder. On one side, there’s a carousel of lawyers, academics, former judges and family violence advocates who say it will rob the court of family law specialists and fail victims. On the other side there’s Attorney-General Porter. And Pauline Hanson.