Facebook doesn't have a great rep in handling public relations. The media news ban has only blackened its name further.

(Image: Facebook)

Hours before the one-year anniversary of the murder of Hannah Clarke and her three children, Facebook disabled the charity Facebook page Small Steps 4 Hannah.

The social media giant’s ban on Australian news content has also suspended pages for Indigenous, domestic violence, homelessness and health services, along with charities and emergency information pages including the Bureau of Meteorology.

Some of these have been reinstated after an outcry, but Facebook has been slammed for limiting access to emergency information both in the middle of a pandemic and in the middle of severe weather in Queensland.