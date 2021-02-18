Who d'ya reckon is the savviest: Australia's treasurer or the bloke who became the world's youngest billionaire? Plus, dead men can't sue. Thank heavens.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Blocked, unfollowed This morning, waking up to the news that there was no news any more (at least on Facebook), events he really ought to have seen coming (we did!), Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he had had "constructive" talks with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and that they had "agreed to continue our conversation to try to find a pathway forward".

I mean, we were told the talks were "very constructive" with Zuck and "Sundar from Google" on Monday. How did that turn out? On the same day he told Sabra Lane that this "groundbreaking legislative reform" would "transform the domestic media landscape".

We have to give him that, I suppose. It sure has.