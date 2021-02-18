It was the day the news died — taking many other unrelated pages with it — on Facebook's Australian platform. Here's what Australians said.

Reactions to Facebook's news pullout in Australia have been mixed as users take in what this means for journalism, Australian democracy and their favourite cartoonists.

Here are some of the big reactions to Facebook’s big move.

The initial shock

The first reaction was plain shock that Facebook had actually followed through on what many had thought was a bluff, and had left the Australian platform a news desert.