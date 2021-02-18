Nine enjoyed hours of solid audience numbers for Nadal's Australian Open loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Rafael Nadal (Image: AAP/Mark Evans)

Tennis again did it for Nine -- Rafa Nadal's loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets was watched by 823,000 people for more than four hours and gave Nine a clear win. Nine averaged more than 870,000 people for much of the night and that provided the clear winning margin. Ash Barty’s three sets loss from 11am was watched by a very solid 557,000 people nationally.

Seven boasted it had two top shows -- the 6pm news (yes it was with an average of 1.48 million for the hour) and the "#1 commercial entertainment show" in Home and Away with 894,000. Well, that is not a ratings category, and the top entertainment show on the night was ABC TV’s Hard Quiz with 944,000 (which was made to look even better when Nadal was in full flight in the first two sets of the match on Nine).

Seven didn’t highlight how the much-hyped Ambulance Code Red stumbled to 575,000 from 7.30pm to 8.30pm and a distant third behind Nine and the ABC.