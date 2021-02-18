The NBN paid an eye-watering $77 million in bonuses to execs and select staff. Why no apoplectic tirade from the PM?

(Image: Tom Red/Private Media)

Is there a worse look during an economic crisis than a government agency showering its executives with millions in cash and other perks?

It cost Australia Post's CEO Christine Holgate her job when it was revealed her executives took home $20,000 worth of Cartier watches.

Yet this morning the government has been strangely silent on a far larger example of corporate largesse by another publicly owned company.