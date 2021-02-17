How the alleged sexual assault of a then-staffer for a federal minister was ignored, mishandled — but finally brought to light.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

March 23, 2019: Brittany Higgins, a 24-year-old weeks into her “dream job” as a media adviser to Defence Industry Minister Linda Reynolds, is allegedly sexually assaulted by a fellow staffer in Parliament House.

Higgins told news.com.au the alleged perpetrator, a Liberal “rising star”, had taken her back to Reynolds’ office while she was intoxicated after a night of drinking and sexually assaulted her.

She didn’t have her security pass and struggled to sign her own name at the desk. It’s also alleged security unlocked the office at the male staffer’s request. Higgins passed out and woke up to the staffer having sex with her. He then left, and Higgins remained asleep on the couch. She was found by security the next morning and slipped out of Parliament House still in her cocktail dress.