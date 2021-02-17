Scott Morrison's struggle to avoid the scandal over the alleged rape of a staffer in Parliament House reflects his serial mendacity and his carefully cultivated political image.

Scott Morrison and former staffer Brittany Higgins (Images: AAP Image/Lukas Coch; Facebook)

Note: This story discusses sexual assault.

With his government now engulfed in the scandal of its mishandling of the alleged rape of staffer Brittany Higgins, Scott Morrison faces the consequences of two long-running features of his political persona.

There is now an obvious and serious discrepancy between what Higgins has said about the role of the Prime Minister's Office in the aftermath of her alleged assault in Parliament House, and Morrison's own claims -- reflected in material circulated to journalists -- that she is wrong.