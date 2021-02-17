Throwing Linda Reynolds to the wolves could suit Scott 'I knew nothing' Morrison right down to the ground.

(Image: Tom Red/Private Media)

The first political victim of the alleged parliament house rape scandal is almost certainly going to be Defence Minister Linda Reynolds. Not just because she should be demoted for her appalling mishandling of this sordid episode but because her demise might suit Scott Morrison politically.

After all, when was he ever so quick to publicly rebuke a minister for anything? One would hope it was because he now appreciates the gravity of the issue -- but you can’t help but think Reynolds was not in the ministerial protection racket.

(Note previous Crikey column on the corrupt rorters, duds and muppets which make you wonder just what you have to do to be sacked from a Morrison cabinet.)