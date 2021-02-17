I arrived at Howard Springs having escaped a wintry, dark and COVID-laden London by the grace of a Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade rescue flight. My quarantine verdict after nearly two weeks? It’s been a relative breeze.
So what’s incarceration like?
In short, pretty boring and repetitive. The days consist of filling time between meals, trying to connect to the wi-fi, and crying out for an alcoholic beverage. On the plus side, we each have a veranda providing access to wonderful clean fresh air.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.