A smoker on the veranda next door can be annoying, but the rural setting and professional staffing make this a pretty good place for repatriating Aussies.

Howard Springs quarantine facility (Image: AAP/Glenn Campbell)

I arrived at Howard Springs having escaped a wintry, dark and COVID-laden London by the grace of a Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade rescue flight. My quarantine verdict after nearly two weeks? It’s been a relative breeze.

So what’s incarceration like?

In short, pretty boring and repetitive. The days consist of filling time between meals, trying to connect to the wi-fi, and crying out for an alcoholic beverage. On the plus side, we each have a veranda providing access to wonderful clean fresh air.