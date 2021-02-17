Seven's mini-golf-centred reality show experiences another drop in viewership, with The Amazing Race narrowly pulling ahead.

(Image: Holey Moley/7Plus)

Holey Moley, Seven’s got another turkey. Last night the mini-golf reality show pulled in only 723,000 compared with 768,000 a week ago, and was beaten nationally by The Amazing Race Australia on Ten with 751,000. Remember, Holey Moley debuted at 1.51 million, so shiver me timbers, that’s a big drop.

Overall it was Nine’s night thanks to the tennis averaging more than 800,000 for much of the evening play even though there were no Australians on court. Seven, Ten and the ABC followed. A dull night except for Holey Moley’s continuing slide.

In breakfast it was Sunrise with 443,000 nationally and 254,000 metro, Today with 306,000 and 211,000, and ABC News Breakfast with 304,000 and 196,000.