There is something grimly funny about the latest Victorian outbreak of an airborne respiratory disease, having begun with someone bringing in a nebuliser.
“What’s this sir?”
“Oh, it’s a device for spreading particles over the widest possible cubic area.”
“Very good sir. Don’t forget to visit our beautiful floral clock.”
In the midst of a pandemic of butthurt, someone had an arse-kicking machine in their carry-on luggage. You couldn’t make it up, etc… but of course, we have seen so many revisions of events over a year of COVID that the nebuliser story may, in a week or so, be rewritten entirely: it was/wasn’t declared; it played no role; there never was a nebuliser.
Most of us, at some point, simply gave up trying to track what was happening. I’m still unclear whether I should be angry with the Andrews government for keeping on with the Australian Open. Was that a factor? Is the nebuliser connected to that? Would be neat if it was, but who knows? And what of the vaccine?
When the global rollout was announced, the government announced we would be among the first to be vaccinated. Then, well we didn’t have any COVID and it was Christmas, and we kinda forgot about it till COVID came back and we realised that some countries had all but completed their rollouts.
No expectation that News Corp would put any pressure on this, but where were Nine papers and the ABC? The capacity to tell the story of something that didn’t happen appears to have been lost, in favour of the easy gotchas at Chairman Dan’s daily Mao-jacketed media struggle session. (Someone once wrote of Everest’s North Face: “a simple slip would mean death”. Maybe he wears it as a reminder…)
As far as the vaccine goes, the federal government has once again muddled through with their mix of lassitude spin and the dumb luck that nothing disastrous has occurred to direct the public’s attention towards actual politics.
To the increasing fury — near derangement — of my fellow progressives, nothing the federal government does or doesn’t do, or is exposed as having done earlier, makes a blind bit of difference to their standing.
Nick Feik has usefully collated all the scandals in a single article in The Monthly. And it’s a big list. Some years ago, it became clear that we had decided to be a sort of pacific Alabama or Guatemala, run by cronies, business, and government interpenetrating, shielded by a supine media — all three of Newscorp, Seven West and Nine — with giveaways aplenty, and an opposition unwilling to commit to a federal ICAC ahead of their turn at the honeypot.
But as m’colleague Keane noted on Monday, there is no demand from the public for anything else. (Whether rape allegations from inside Parliament, and Morrison’s McGuiresque handling of such will break through, remains to be seen.)
The repeated screw ups, the endemic petty scandals, and the lack of vociferous public anger are all inter-related.
They spring from a deeper cause, which many progressives and liberals — especially boomer progressives and liberals — are slow to recognise: the formal disengagement of many people from anything resembling a social whole or collectivity.
This is the great dividing line of the post-WW2 era, coming down sometime around the ’80s and ’90s, and changing the way people thought and acted about everything: the state, politics, equality, the works.
The immediate post-war period may have had more inequality and unfairness, but the direction of travel was towards fighting it, towards change. So some sense of accountability as regards both the effectiveness of government and the honesty or lack of such was a live element.
Now, we live in a period where just enough reform was achieved to lessen the worst inequalities and denial of rights to forestall mass protest, while the rise of neoliberalism in the ’80s ensured that would start to go backwards.
As class income and opportunity gaps first widened then soared apart dizzyingly, many people, whole societies, quietly abandoned the idea that citizenship, effort and ability should have some significant congruence with reward or reach.
We accept, silently, that the corporate class should be networks of friends from major private schools, that tech leaders the same from minor private schools, that though working class or non-anglos have a better chance of being a doctor or lawyer than in 1965, smooth access to the professions is reserved to the bourgeoisie.
We accept that about 20% of the population will be trapped in working-class precariousness, denied home ownership, retirement funds, or retraining opportunities. And that 10% below them will be in the permanent, miserable, penury of benefits poverty.
Over several decades, both major parties have trained the population to accept a multi-banded class society as one’s fate, offset by modest improvements within that class band — not by a greater liberation of human potential and possibility.
Labor has acquiesced in this above all — the Rudd interregnum excepted — with its atomised emphasis on “jobs, growth, schools, hospitals”. Yes, all good things, but if what is proposed is simply patching up capitalism’s relentless drive to privatise profits and socialise costs, then it becomes a force for stabilising such structural inequality.
And of course on top of this is the political fix: that elite university student politics, or the admin/corporate elite (“Scotty From Marketing”) is the near-sole route to major political power.
Thus, the muted reaction to serial incompetence, spin, and corruption is because they are not outrages in a system that has abandoned hope that such could change at a structural level.
What’s a sleazy little episode like $30 million to Foxtel for TV sport compared to CEO pay, the consultancy merry-go-round, the exclusionary housing bubble, state aid to megacorp private schools and much else?
More searchingly for progressives: who is fooled by the money and prestige that goes to their specific cultural preoccupations, which present themselves as general culture? When Melbourne’s ACMI’s expensive retooling is announced — small stuff comparatively but nevertheless — do we think that people using Melbourne’s wheezing, decaying Northern Hospital do not notice?
Do progressives not think that their elite, interconnected world of self-serving culture mixing talent with charlatanism, does not add to the cynicism of the wider populace?
There is one thing that has kept this show on the road, and that’s the resources boom, dribbling just enough money into the general economy — controlled by lecturing, moralising billionaires, their fortunes made on rents and royalties — to keep people happy.
The bottom 30% or so are excluded as a cautionary tale. The whole system kicks along until it cannot supply the modest rewards that the populace implicitly contracted to accept. What can shake it, return accountability?
The UK experience suggests that even the chaotic mishandling of a pandemic is not enough to rock the foundations, or even the parapets. Paradoxically it may be the continued not-happening — a housing system that never comes good, wage shrinkage below a threshold — that eventually disturbs the phoney peace.
Hard to think of a better symbol for our era than the nebuliser, atomising and mystifying, until the condition is everywhere and the cure yet to be administered.
Fetch your first 12 weeks for $12
Here at Crikey, we saw a mighty surge in subscribers throughout 2020. Your support has been nothing short of amazing — we couldn’t have got through this year like no other without you, our readers.
If you haven’t joined us yet, fetch your first 12 weeks for $12 and start 2021 with the journalism you need to navigate whatever lies ahead.
Peter Fray
Editor-in-chief of Crikey
Leave a comment
Brilliant article.
The good thing about Guy Rundle is he is not blinded to realities outside of his political parameters. Ok, he leans to the left. But he can still call bull-Sh-t when he sees things like the Andrews govt covid quackery. It’s called balanced reporting.
“Doctor and virologist destroys ‘utterly unfounded public hysteria’ over COVID-19” Life Site News unfounded public hysteria.
“This is not Ebola. It’s not SARS. It’s politics playing medicine and that’s a very dangerous game.”
Thanks for this. Nice to see somebody doing some factual independent investigative research for a change.
Chr*st, Guy, that was one of your weaker efforts of late.
If you had any sense of the rest of the world, you’d know our government has done fantastically well – I was in Ireland for the first few months of Covid and, while it started well, they completely failed to implement decent public health measures and as a consequence have been on rolling lockdowns of varying intensity almost ever since, not to mention mass deaths.
What I think was remarkable in Australia was that it was the population who pushed the politicians into acting, the population who stuck up for the health experts and forced our lazy, incompetent political class to listen and act. Morrison, seemingly having learnt nothing from his disastrous handling of the bushfires, was forced into decent policy by overwhelming public opinion.
While I agree with a lot of what you say about the state of politics here, I think you’re failing to see the opportunities for building consciousness around other issues, for energising a clearly capable public. Yes, we’ve been depoliticised, kept in a fog of bullshit by our leaders and media, but I think there’s a lot more room for hope and opportunity than you present.
Few would deny that Australia is emerging from the Covid problem better than other countries, Bob. But how much that’s due to the Federal Government, and how much is due to State actions is arguable. And while your optimism about the public being ‘capable and energized’ is kind of refreshing, isn’t it the government that should be leading the people on ethical, social, and health issues, rather than the people leading the government?
Um, no, it should be the people leading the government, that’s what democracy is all about – they represent us, they don’t lead us.
I don’t disagree that the country is getting more and more corrupt, as Guy argues, but the link with Covid was lazy.
A more interesting discussion would be, how do we keep managing to dodge bullets? – similar to Covid, we were an outlier amongst the rich countries following the GFC, which was barely a blip here. And, as miserable as the lives of significant parts of our population are, the poor in this country are significantly better off than the other Anglophone countries, NZ included, and most of the other rich countries apart from northern Europe. I find it difficult to understand how we manage this with our hopeless elite.
Our state governments may have done well – better than any other governments internationally – but why isn’t the MSM putting that in context? All we’re getting in Victoria is a sustained campaign against Andrews. I’m not suggesting media should be uncritical, shouldn’t hold the Victorian government to account, but the wall to wall sniping and sledging is sickening.
Our state governments have done well, but not better than any other governments – for instance, Taiwan, NZ, Vietnam …
Dan should be getting a whack as boss of the state that keeps stuffing up hotel quarantine, but I have no idea why the Scummo isn’t getting more stick – for handballing quarantine to the states, for abandoning Australians overseas, for undercutting successful state policies, not to mention all the non-Covid stuff-ups. Maybe he’s got friends in high places?
Thank the gods Morrison isn’t getting any stick for handballing quarantine. The last thing we need is for him to be ‘managing’ a pandemic.
Let sleeping dogs lie & leave it to the competence of the premiers.
Bob, no Dan Andrews isn’t responsible for the Quarantine situation in Victoria, do some research before you make sweeping statements about this type of thing..
The reality is if you had done your research, you would have found that the responsibility for Quarantine, is on the Federal government, the Victorian government had the whole Quarantine thing foisted on it with little choice within 48hours of the last lock down, and having to set it up properly was done on the fly, yes it was a bit of a mess in places, but it could have been so much worse if it had been left to the Federal government, as they dragged their heals on it, remember the Ruby Princess, and the cruise ship debacle anyone, what followed was a complete and utter disaster, with all the finger pointing that the Liberal state (nsw) and federal governments could muster..
The cruise ship mess is the reason we have COVID in this country in the first place, so the fact that the States have had to keep cleaning up behind the Federal government is a pretty clear indicator, of the level of incompetence that exists at a Federal level…
The reason the States took on the responsibilities for the Quarantine for interstate & overseas travelers was because they knew that the Federal government weren’t going to take the responsibility even though it’s very clearly set out in the laws, that it’s their responsibility…
It never ceases to amaze me what short memories people have..
Yes Covid may be a convenient whipping boy but a pandemic is not something the Federal government seem to be getting right so far, realistically the State government’s clearly are the only ones that are getting it right, whether it be their responsibility or not…
They may have made some serious errors, but well our last pandemic was a 100 years ago, so we’ve got to give at least a bit of latitude, but all things considered, the Andrews government has done an excellent job……
It was the states that took action, not the Feds who were dragged to introduce Jobkeeper and Jobseeker. The Feds still don’t have a quarantine plan, they are not providing advice or quality control. What’s more, there probably aren’t any staff there any more who could do this.
“Doctor and virologist destroys ‘utterly unfounded public hysteria’ over COVID-19” Life Site News unfounded public hysteria.
“This is not Ebola. It’s not SARS. It’s politics playing medicine and that’s a very dangerous game.”
It’s been exactly the same here in Victoria. The Andrews govt has been doing exactly that. “Politics playing medicine.”
It’s the public compliance that is staggering. I have realized long ago that from cradle to the grave we are force-fed a daily diet of MSM and govt conjunctional misinformation. It’s hard to be real when everything is FAKE!
Even harder not to be thought a tad paranoid when you think everything is FA!KE!
You don’t think the feds, led by our “I don’t hold a hose, but I do visit a laboratory to hold a test tube” PM, haven’t done the same?
Ummm … it IS. SARS-COV 2 to be precise.
I wonder how long my comment critiquing this piece will be in moderator land.
Only 40 minutes!
It’s your “Stand with Dan” approach and MSM indoctrination. Might be time for to retire, Bob. Gold pen and “Dan the Man” certificate award firmly in hand.
Absolutely spot on