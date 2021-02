The Morrison government had every chance to make sure a young staffer's complaints of alleged sexual assault were handled properly. They fell at every hurdle.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds (Image: AAP/David Mariuz)

Note: this article discusses sexual assault.

Just four weeks into her role as a junior federal government staffer, Brittany Higgins was allegedly raped in her new boss’ private office.

Parliament House should be well versed in dealing with cases of sexual harassment and assault following increased scrutiny after the Me Too movement.