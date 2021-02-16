Note: this article discusses sexual assault.
As a father of daughters, I’m more angry than I can express.
I’m not angry with Scott Morrison for — again, nauseatingly, for the billionth time — politically weaponising his wife and daughters in a pathetic, transparent attempt to get ahead of a ballooning scandal
That scandal? The alleged rape of a young female employee of his minister in his minister’s office, to which Morrison’s government responded by sending in the steam cleaners and gently dissuading her from pursuing a police complaint.
If you observe Morrison’s actions this morning carefully enough, you can see that political calculation was not driving him.
Immediately after he pulled out the “I chatted to Jen and she said ‘what if it was one of your daughters’?” line at his train wreck press conference, Channel Ten reporter Tegan George stood him up with this question:
“What would happen if men don’t have a wife and children? Would they reach the same compassionate conclusion?”
There is the blinding stupidity of the whole thing laid bare; the bullshit of Morrison’s faux empathy exposed by its inherent inanity.
Morrison was literally flummoxed. He genuinely did not see the question coming, and his response was all over the shop. He fumbled around to find what he thought might be solid ground in his claimed public identity as, first and foremost, a husband and a father, ultimately resting on it as the logical foundation for his approach to matters of empathy and ethics.
It had not occurred to Morrison (who has after all been reaching for the “Jen and the girls” handle as his default escape hatch since he became prime minister) that anyone might ever have a problem with this.
No, in his mind, it was all good. He fronted the press this morning completely confident that he had the “Brittany” problem in hand, because his expression of empathy, grounded in the home-spun morality of which Jen had reminded him last night, would resonate generally. Who could have a problem with a national leader who reaches to home for his values? Aren’t they universal?
So I am not angry with Morrison for his utter, absolute failure to understand that sexual violence without consent is a wrong, in all circumstances and all times, regardless of the character, reputation, actions or choices of its victims. It is an unequivocal wrong, allowing no shades of qualification.
Morrison clearly does not understand the first thing about the subject, nor does he understand that neither empathy nor justice is permissibly tempered by one’s ability to imagine standing in the victim’s shoes. He is, on this subject, pathetically lost.
I am angry because this is the sort of moral leadership which we as a society tolerate. The sort that allows sexual violence to continue, endemic and unabated. And we put up with men in power who preside over this degradation without the first, faintest clue of what it means or what to do about it.
So we get Scott, hurt that we aren’t applauding his willingness to check in with Jen on how he should feel about rape in the building he runs.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault or violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732, or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au.
And what happened to allowing the criminal process to play out -innocent until proven guilty .Morrison is absolutely out of line.
Well from what has been reported they may have got in the way of the legal process even being allowed to play out. That is the problem. If someone had stolen money or smashed a window, they would have been reported to the police. If nakedness is involved – whatevs. This is the problem. Rape allegations are something to be managed vs reported. It’s a crime and should be treated as a crime.
Regardless of whether criminal activity is proved, isn’t the terrible abuse of position something that needs to be talked about?
Based upon what evidence DB? A single complaint? “Talk” is the problem otherwise Cky would not need to surpress comments.
Let the cops investigate the matter (and apply some self discipline in the interim).
Watching the Scomo press conference, i was reminded of the Seinfeld character George Costanza, desperately trying to talk his way out of situations, twisting truth into pretzels to prevent having to cop the blame. As Costanza said…”it’s not a lie….if you believe it”.
Yeah, but does he believe it or knowingly lied?
Both…that’s the Costanza zen mastery of lying.
Yes, you do wonder what Jenny Morrison needed to clarify?
And to me, Morrison mentioning the main woman in his life, was reminiscent of the old line, “No, really; some of my best friends are (insert minority that you’re accused of disparaging here)”.
I wonder if Jenny has had a chat about the two daughters wasting their childhood in detention on Christmas Island.
My guess would be no, but there’s a fair chance, that a foreign government might mention refugee detention, whenever we castigate them on their human rights record.
“He is, on this subject, pathetically lost.”
and that’s different to any other subject ? I think not.
Morrison’s strength is his cunning but other than that there is nothing much happening in his head. He’s actually not very smart at all. I’d love to know what he reads and has read in his lifetime. All he can do is sell Morrison. In every other way, especially on policy, he is essentially an ignorant bludger.
I don’t know what Morrison’s likely to have read, but I suspect that the book that may be the most useful in understanding Morrison, is Snakes in Suits, by Hare and Babiak: both of whom are experts on psychopathy. It’s essentially a guide on how to recognise high functioning psychopaths in the workplace, how to minimise the damage that they cause and how to avoid hiring them in first place.
“in the first place”. My typos drive me crazy at times.
I’d imagine he’s read The Prince and the Bible (which he probably consulted for guidance on the issue of empathy towards women).
Morrison, when he has to act instinctively, has a history of making the dumb choice. Not just wrong, but really obtuse, in terms of not being able to imagine how people might be feeling. He relies heavily on info from his marketing and strategy team, and his decisions are all transactional and strategic. I would like to see him in a series of debates, like the US style ones, where a good opponent could get him away from his rehearsed strategies into the zone where he would have to speak off the cuff – revealing the true man.
I think your closest to the mark, DF. I really don’t think there is much going on upstairs. He lives in the belief that the preacher schtick is appropriate in all forums, and of course he was unprepared for the question because the preacher doesn’t expect questions.
AB is also onto something with the snakes in suits. The last verifiable psychopath I worked for proudly told me, in his mid 50s at the time, that he hadn’t read a book since school days. It gasted my flabber, I can tell you.
Morrison displays many of the hallmarks of a genuine psychopath. Empathy isn’t a strong suit, and have uses Jen and the girls to be brought back to some concrete example so he can pretend what empathy might feel, or look like.
I doubt he has time to read, spending most of his time in front of a mirror readying for his next photo op.