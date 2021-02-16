A new wave of high-profile resignations have hit the business and political worlds.

Former KPMG chair Bill Michael (Image: KPMG)

From London to Tokyo to Washington this week there’s been yet another wave of reckoning for powerful men behaving badly.

But for the woke brigade it’s been a mixed week, with not all the scalps being the ones they expected.

Let’s start with London with the demise of a powerful corporate leader. Unlike many other cases, this did not involve groping, dick-pics or any harassment allegations -- it was just your basic boorish, middle-aged executive blowing himself up with his own words.