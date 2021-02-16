If only Ash Barty would have a go at Holey Moley. Maybe it too could look a little less, um, crap.

Ash Barty (Image: AAP/Julian Smith)

Ash Barty did it again (for herself -- not to mention Nine) with another solid win last night, and for her second match in a row a new high for a single match in this tournament: 1.14 million people watched her beat Shelby Rogers in straight sets in 72 minutes to move into the quarter finals.

She helped Nine’s coverage reach a new peak: the night session (when Barty played) averaged 1.01 million nationally. That saw Nine win the night in total people and main channels from Seven. Ten was third in total people but fourth behind the ABC in the main channels.

Ten’s ;The Amazing Race Australia dipped to 730,000 from 781,000 on Sunday night. Seven’s appalling Holey Moley averaged 748,000, down from 814,000 on Sunday night (and 811,000 the previous Monday night).