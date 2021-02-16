This week in Side View: overrated phalluses, the male glance, how Saudi Arabia continues to abuse women, and why Iran isn't going nuclear.

The Dogecoin logo (Image: Adobe)

NOT MERELY IS THERE NO THERE THERE, THE IDEA OF THERE IS SILLY AND STOP TALKING ABOUT IT

Trump supporters rejoice: some old questions about the nature of truth given a new gloss or, why there is no there there because we’re built for survival, not accuracy. New adventures in levitation: lifting things using light. And penises may be ubiquitous but they are wildly overrated as research subjects.

A prominent evangelical preacher turns out to be a serial sexual predator — after the flagship evangelical publication Christianity Today investigates revelations by his victims. “The central cultural conflict for religion in this century”: can robots pray? Sounds like a stupid question but it wasn’t in the sixteenth century and isn’t now.

FOREIGN DESK

It’s time to stop pretending Iran is anywhere near developing a nuclear weapon. The arms industry exerts far too great an influence over foreign policy. Trump’s phone calls to his handler Putin and other international figures now belong to Biden and anyway, is Putin quite as immoveable as everyone seems to assume?