It's an open secret that Victoria's check-in process is not up to scratch. Is that why the state is locked down yet again?

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (Image: AAP/James Ross)

As Victoria plunged into lockdown again last week attention fell on its embattled hotel quarantine system. This time it was the use of a nebuliser by an asthmatic guest which allegedly caused an outbreak.

But that rabbit warren of blame (including whether the federal government should handle hotel quarantine) obfuscated the true failings of Victoria’s administration.

It is the government’s lack of confidence in tracing a relatively small number of infections (Victoria has only 25 active cases of COVID) which led a cabinet, deeply paranoid of a third wave, to impose a minimum five-day mid-summer lockdown.